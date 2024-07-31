CM Punk Names His Top 5 All-Time Wrestlers

CM Punk recently weighed in on his top five wrestlers of all time. The WWE star appeared on ESPN on Tuesday and during the interview, he was asked who his all-time top five would be. Punk noted that “My top five wrestlers of all time is going to be real, real out there” before he dove into his list.

“You’re putting me on the spot, so this is my top five, okay?,” Punk said. “It’s not cultural significance, it’s not impact. But a lot of that is honestly factored in because I think — Harley Race, Terry Funk. I think Steve Austin’s the biggest superstar that this industry has ever seen. I would say Eddie Guerrero… Ricky Steamboat.”

He noted when asked about hot having people like The Rock on, “Again, I’m a kid of the ’80s… Oh, Jesus. Let’s scratch off Steamboat. Sorry Steamer, I love you. Roddy Piper… Why I got into wrestling, is Roddy Piper. I saw Piper, I saw him as this undersized guy that was surrounded by all these these hulks. And he just talked trash, and I was like, ‘I would like to do that, that looks like something I can do.'”

