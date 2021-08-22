wrestling / News
CM Punk Paid For Ice Cream Bars For Fans at AEW Rampage
All that free ice cream given to the fans at AEW Rampage was done so on CM Punk’s dime. As noted, Punk’s return to wrestling at Rampage saw the Best in the World tell fans to grab themselves a free ice cream bar, and AEW had Pretty Cool Ice Cream bars there for fans.
On Sunday, the ice cream company posted to Instagram to reveal that Punk himself paid for the ice cream and had the idea a couple of years ago. They wrote:
The big moment- when @cmpunk thanks his fans for waiting, and to grab some ice cream on him. Were you there?!
Since we have been getting a lot of questions, yes the ice cream was on him- it wasn’t a publicity stunt dreamed up by promoters. He came to us on his own and asked us to help him do this 2 years ago, and finally the moment was right. Our small team worked tirelessly to hand make every bar, and CM Punk wrote the check for the entire bill himself.
That’s some real Chicago love right there, city of big shoulders, and big heart
