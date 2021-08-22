CM Punk Paid For Ice Cream Bars For Fans at AEW Rampage

All that free ice cream given to the fans at AEW Rampage was done so on CM Punk’s dime. As noted, Punk’s return to wrestling at Rampage saw the Best in the World tell fans to grab themselves a free ice cream bar, and AEW had Pretty Cool Ice Cream bars there for fans.

On Sunday, the ice cream company posted to Instagram to reveal that Punk himself paid for the ice cream and had the idea a couple of years ago. They wrote: