CM Punk Promises Drew McIntyre Will Never Going To Be A Champion Ever Again

During the WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland event, CM Punk prevented Drew McIntyre from winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Damian Priest. Punk interrupted the referee’s count during a pin attempt and delivered a low blow to McIntyre.

After the event, during the post-show media scrum, Punk didn’t shy away from talking about his controversial actions. He discussed his reasoning behind the move (per Fightful).

He said, “I’m not mad that I was injured. Accidents happen. It’s a full contact sport. We’re athletes. Stuff goes wrong all the time. I would never wish injury on another athlete, no matter how much I dislike him. I hope Drew McIntyre is 100% after that grueling match. I will never wish another athlete suffers an injury that takes away what they love to do and what puts food on their table for their family. No animosity towards Drew for the injury. The animosity comes from being gleeful about it. He said he prayed for it. Now, I’m going to prey on him. He’s never going to be a champion here, as long as I live. Not as long as we’re on the same brand, not as long as we’re in the same company. As long as there is air in my lungs, Drew McIntyre is never, and I promise you, and it’s not a promise that he made, the empty promise to his wife, who is sick, who I really hope is okay. [Kaitlyn], get better soon. I promise he’s never going to be a champion ever again.”