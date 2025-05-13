CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker Set For Saturday Night’s Main Event

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will join forces to battle Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE announced on Raw that Zayn and Punk will ally to take on Rollins and Breakker at theMay 24th show.

The latest lineup for the show, which airs on NBC, is:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul

* CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins