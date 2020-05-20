CM Punk Discusses Asking Steve Austin To Give Him The Stunner, How Match With Austin Almost Happened

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, CM Punk discussed going up to Steve Austin backstage in WWE in 2010 and asking if he would give him a Stunner. Austin told him he would and said nobody had asked him that before. Highlights are below.

On asking Steve Austin to give him the Stunner: “I remember 2010, maybe, I remember being in, I think, San Diego, and Austin was in San Diego, and he was just strictly there, and I can’t remember why he was there, and I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘You know what, fuck it.’ And I walked up to him and I go, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ And he was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Well, you’re here,’ I go, ‘I gotta work a dark match after this,’ I go, ‘Do you mind coming out and giving me a Stunner? How else are we going to send these people home, you know what I mean?’ He was like, ‘Goddamn, yeah, alright kid.’ And you know, here’s the guy, he literally was like, ‘I been back here I don’t know how many times and ain’t nobody ever asked me that before.’ And I was like, ‘Well why the fuck hasn’t anybody asked this guy,’ because I was like, I’m out the door, I might as well be able to say I took a Stunner.”

On how the other heels backstage reacted: “I remember, I grabbed all the heels involved, it was like me, R-Truth, everybody, and I was like, ‘Here’s the deal guys, he’s gonna come out and he’s gonna Stun everybody.’ And everybody was just like, ‘Whatttttt?’ And I think Miz was involved, and it just turned into a fun, goofy thing.”

On how he thought for a brief period of time that a match between him and Austin was going to happen: “I think that’s kinda where Steve kind of took a liking to me. Because again if you never ask, the answer is always no, and dude just kind of, would always be backstage sitting around, I guess, I don’t know if he was waiting for somebody to ask, so that’s when I started prodding and being like, let’s work this match, motherfucker, let’s go. And there was a sliver in time where it was gonna happen, and then the next minute, it didn’t.”

