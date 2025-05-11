wrestling / News

CM Punk Set To Appear on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW CM Punk Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that CM Punk will appear on this Monday’s episode of RAW from Louisville, KY. Punk returned last week to aid Sami Zayn and Jey Uso against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Giulia & Roxanne Perez
* CM Punk to appear
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
* War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

