CM Punk Set To Appear on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that CM Punk will appear on this Monday’s episode of RAW from Louisville, KY. Punk returned last week to aid Sami Zayn and Jey Uso against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Giulia & Roxanne Perez
* CM Punk to appear
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
* War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
CM PUNK returns to #WWERaw this Monday!
📍 LOUISVILLE
🎟️ https://t.co/n7OaKMLMKW pic.twitter.com/YidTpHk56l
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
