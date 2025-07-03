wrestling / News

CMLL International Grand Prix 2025 Set For Next Month

July 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

During the latest CMLL Informa, the promotion announced that the 2025 International Grand Prix will take place next month. The Torneo Cibernetico happens at Arena Mexico on August 29. No competitors have been announced at this time. Claudio Castagnoli won last year’s event.

