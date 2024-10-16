CMLL Announces Lineup For Weekend Events With Red Velvet, Mistico, More

CMLL has announced the lineup for this weekend’s events, with Red Velvet in action and more. As noted by Luchablog , the lineups for the company’s Arena Coliseo and Arena Mexico shows are as follows:

October 19th (Arena Coliseo)

* Astral & Astro Boy Jr. vs. Grako & Sangre Imperial

* Rayo Metálico, Stigma, Xelhua vs. El Coyote, Okumura, Pólvora

* Match Relampago: Villano III Jr. vs. Zandokan Jr.

* Dark Silueta, Lluvia, Zeuxis vs. Sayaka Unagi, Sumika Yanagawa, Viva Van

* India Sioux, Princesa Sugehit, Tessa Blanchard vs. Alex Windsor, La Catalina, Red Velvet

* Dragón Rojo Jr., Esfinge, Místico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario, Difunto, Terrible

October 20th (Arena Mexico)

* Match Relampago: Último Dragóncito vs. Mercurio

* Brillante Jr. & Dark Panther vs. Cancerbero & Virus

* Amapola, Dark Silueta, Princesa Sugehit vs. Samantha Black, Sayaka Unagi, Sumika Yanagawa

* Fugaz, Star Black, Star Jr. vs. Akuma, Gemelo Diablo I, Gemelo Diablo II

* India Sioux, Skadi, Tessa Blanchard vs. Alex Windsor, Red Velvet, Viva Van

* Atlantis Jr., Dragón Rojo Jr., Flip Gordon vs. Ángel de Oro, Niebla Roja, Valiente

https://x.com/luchablog/status/1846556266786623843