wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 5.9.23: Atlantis In Six-Man Tag Team Match, More
May 10, 2023 | Posted by
CMLL’s latest Martes de Arena Mexico show aired on Wednesday featuring Atlantis, Misterioso Jr and more. You can see the results from the show below per Fightful, along with the full video:
* Match Relampago: Mercurio def. Galaxy.
* Raider & Doctores Karonte def. Eléctrico, Robin & Cachorro.
* Hombre Bala Jr, Fuego & Valiente Jr def. La Ola Negra
* Match Relampago: Misterioso Jr def. Magnus
* Los Cancerberos del Infierno def. Audaz, Dark Panther & Star Black
* Barbaro Cavernario & Los Ingobernables def. Atlantis, Blue Panther & El Valiente (w/ Najee Harris)
More Trending Stories
- Identity Of Performer On This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up (SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Says Samoa Joe Was a TNA Homegrown Talent, Recalls Reaction To Steiner Math Promo
- Kenny Omega Says ‘Time Is Running Thin’ on His Career, Praises Jon Moxley as AEW’s MVP
- Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music