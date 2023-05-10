CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 5.9.23: Atlantis In Six-Man Tag Team Match, More

CMLL’s latest Martes de Arena Mexico show aired on Wednesday featuring Atlantis, Misterioso Jr and more. You can see the results from the show below per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Match Relampago: Mercurio def. Galaxy.

* Raider & Doctores Karonte def. Eléctrico, Robin & Cachorro.

* Hombre Bala Jr, Fuego & Valiente Jr def. La Ola Negra

* Match Relampago: Misterioso Jr def. Magnus

* Los Cancerberos del Infierno def. Audaz, Dark Panther & Star Black

* Barbaro Cavernario & Los Ingobernables def. Atlantis, Blue Panther & El Valiente (w/ Najee Harris)