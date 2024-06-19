wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.18.24: Místico vs. Volador Jr, More
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with Mistico in action and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:
* Gallo Jr, Ráfaga Jr & Ángel Rebelde def. Prince Drago & Los Calaveras Jr.
* CMLL Women’s Occidental Tag Team Championship Match: Adira & Náutica def. Hatanna & Valkyria
* Hair vs Hair Tag Match: Los Compadres del Infierno def. Prayer & El Perverso
* Atlantis, Blue Panther & Panterita del Ring def. Satánico, Rey Bucanero & Felino
* Máscara Dorada, Valiente & Brillante Jr def. Soberano Jr, El Gallero & Hechicero
* Mistico def. Volador Jr.
