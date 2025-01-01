CMLL Viernes de Glamour Results 12.27.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held its Viernes de Glamour on Monday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful as well as the full video:

* Miss Guerrera & Las Margaras def. Nexy, Valkiria & Zorah

* Arariel, Buffon, Hijo del Soberano & Tornado def. Arlequin, Cris Skin, Gallero & Leo

* Gallo Jr., Rafaga Jr. & El Tapatío def. Persa & Los Calavera Jr.

* Panterita Del Ring & Atlantis def. Rey Bucanero & Satanico

* Kira, La Jarochita & Sanely def. Las Infernales

* Brillante Jr., Máscara Dorada & Místico def. Soberano Jr. & Los Infernales