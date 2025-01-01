wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes de Glamour Results 12.27.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
January 1, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held its Viernes de Glamour on Monday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful as well as the full video:
* Miss Guerrera & Las Margaras def. Nexy, Valkiria & Zorah
* Arariel, Buffon, Hijo del Soberano & Tornado def. Arlequin, Cris Skin, Gallero & Leo
* Gallo Jr., Rafaga Jr. & El Tapatío def. Persa & Los Calavera Jr.
* Panterita Del Ring & Atlantis def. Rey Bucanero & Satanico
* Kira, La Jarochita & Sanely def. Las Infernales
* Brillante Jr., Máscara Dorada & Místico def. Soberano Jr. & Los Infernales
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Tommy Dreamer Predicts CM Punk & The Rock’s WWE Futures In 2025
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)