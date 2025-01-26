CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 1.24.25: Two Of Three Falls Main Event, More

CMLL held their Viernes Espectacular show on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Arena Mexico show (per Fightful):

* El Pequeño Sky Team def. Rostro de Acero, Pequeño Pólvora & Full Metal

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Kráneo, Infarto & Hunter def. Volcano, Fuego & Dragón de Fuego (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Dark Silueta, Persephone & Reyna Isis def. Lluvia, La Jarochita & India Sioux (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Titán, Star Jr. & Esfinge def. El Galeón Fantasma via DQ (2-1)

* Match Relámpago: Hechicero and El Valiente fought to a time limit draw

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Templario & Atlantis Jr. def. Bárbaro Cavernario & Los Hermanos Chávez (2-1)