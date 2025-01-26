wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 1.24.25: Two Of Three Falls Main Event, More
CMLL held their Viernes Espectacular show on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Arena Mexico show (per Fightful):
* El Pequeño Sky Team def. Rostro de Acero, Pequeño Pólvora & Full Metal
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Kráneo, Infarto & Hunter def. Volcano, Fuego & Dragón de Fuego (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Dark Silueta, Persephone & Reyna Isis def. Lluvia, La Jarochita & India Sioux (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Titán, Star Jr. & Esfinge def. El Galeón Fantasma via DQ (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Hechicero and El Valiente fought to a time limit draw
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Místico, Templario & Atlantis Jr. def. Bárbaro Cavernario & Los Hermanos Chávez (2-1)
El encuentro estelar del #ViernesEspectacularCMLL fue para Místico, Templario y Atlantis Jr. luego de dar cuenta del Bárbaro Cavernario y Los Hermanos Chávez, Ángel de Oro y Niebla Roja. #3aCaída
📺 EN VIVO para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/fZObBiT36m pic.twitter.com/HDjEOvnVaO
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 25, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Goldberg Was Originally Going To Be in Four Horsemen In 1998
- Ted DiBiase Discusses the Challenges of Traveling With the Million Dollar Title
- Jim Ross Recalls Coming Up With WWE’s New Generation Philosophy In The Mid-90s
- Rob Van Dam Says He Enjoyed His Run As ECW TV Champion More Than WWE Champion