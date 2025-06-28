wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results: Mistico Defeats Bandido In A Non-Title Match
CMLL held their Viernes Espectacular event last night in Arena Mexico, featuring a non-title match between ROH World Champion Bandido and Mistico. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Shockercito, Angelito & Galaxy def. Mercurio, Pierrothito & Full Metal.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Dark Silueta & Hera def. Lluvia & Tabata (2-0). Silueta then challenged Lluvia to a CMLL-Japan Women’s Title match next week and they brawled.
* Match Relampago: Francesco Akira def. Star Jr.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Esfinge, Flip Gordon & Sky Team (Máscara Dorada & Neón) def. Depredadores (Rocky Romero, Volador Jr., Magnus & Rugido)
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: United Empire (TJP & Templario) (c) def. Hermanos Chávez (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) * Místico def. Bandido
En un duelo que arrancó los gritos de “Esto es Lucha” por parte de los miles de aficionados que abarrotaron la Arena México, Místico derrotó al Bandido con La Mística en un mano a mano a una caída. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL
📺: https://t.co/0f3OhIVgCy pic.twitter.com/Fon29OuFuu
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 28, 2025
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL
📺 EN VIVO para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/0f3OhIVgCy pic.twitter.com/E4GhsTDozZ
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 28, 2025
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL
📺 EN VIVO para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/0f3OhIVgCy pic.twitter.com/fInnr64rYB
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 28, 2025
En una excepcional batalla por el Campeonato de Parejas de NJPW Strong, Templario у TJP superaron la dura prueba de tener como retadores a Los Hermanos Chávez (Angel de Oro y Niebla Roja).#ViernesEspectacularCMLL
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/0f3OhIVgCy pic.twitter.com/rT5nmSSaym
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 28, 2025
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/0f3OhIUIN0 pic.twitter.com/DLU1xDBXMl
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 28, 2025
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/0f3OhIUIN0 pic.twitter.com/uajV4rpmsM
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 28, 2025
