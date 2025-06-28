CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results: Mistico Defeats Bandido In A Non-Title Match

CMLL held their Viernes Espectacular event last night in Arena Mexico, featuring a non-title match between ROH World Champion Bandido and Mistico. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Shockercito, Angelito & Galaxy def. Mercurio, Pierrothito & Full Metal.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Dark Silueta & Hera def. Lluvia & Tabata (2-0). Silueta then challenged Lluvia to a CMLL-Japan Women’s Title match next week and they brawled.

* Match Relampago: Francesco Akira def. Star Jr.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Esfinge, Flip Gordon & Sky Team (Máscara Dorada & Neón) def. Depredadores (Rocky Romero, Volador Jr., Magnus & Rugido)

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: United Empire (TJP & Templario) (c) def. Hermanos Chávez (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) * Místico def. Bandido

En un duelo que arrancó los gritos de “Esto es Lucha” por parte de los miles de aficionados que abarrotaron la Arena México, Místico derrotó al Bandido con La Mística en un mano a mano a una caída. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL

📺: https://t.co/0f3OhIVgCy pic.twitter.com/Fon29OuFuu — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 28, 2025