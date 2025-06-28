wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results: Mistico Defeats Bandido In A Non-Title Match

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their Viernes Espectacular event last night in Arena Mexico, featuring a non-title match between ROH World Champion Bandido and Mistico. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Shockercito, Angelito & Galaxy def. Mercurio, Pierrothito & Full Metal.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Dark Silueta & Hera def. Lluvia & Tabata (2-0). Silueta then challenged Lluvia to a CMLL-Japan Women’s Title match next week and they brawled.
* Match Relampago: Francesco Akira def. Star Jr.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Esfinge, Flip Gordon & Sky Team (Máscara Dorada & Neón) def. Depredadores (Rocky Romero, Volador Jr., Magnus & Rugido)
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: United Empire (TJP & Templario) (c) def. Hermanos Chávez (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) * Místico def. Bandido

