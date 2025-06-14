– CMLL presented Viernes Espectacular last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City on CMLL’s members tier on YouTube. Below are some results, per Fightful:

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre held the event “Viernes Espectacular” on June 13, 2025 from Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. The show aired on CMLL’s YouTube Channel on a Membership Tier.

* Zeuxis & Persephone beat Jarochita & Kira.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Chávez Brothers (Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja) beat Predators (Magnus & Rugido) (2-1).

* Lightning Match: Sorcerer beat Robbie X.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Predators (Rocky Romero & Volador Jr.) beat Ghost Galleon (Zandokan Jr. & Difunto) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Templar beat Titan (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Sky Team (Mystic, Golden Mask & Neon) beat Infernales (Averno & Euforia) & Guerreros Laguneros (Last Warrior & Great Warrior) (2-1).

https://x.com/CMLL_OFICIAL/status/1933756335499497480

https://x.com/CMLL_OFICIAL/status/1933761810101883370