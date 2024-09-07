– CMLL presented its Viernes Espectacular show last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* La Ola Negra (Raider, Espanto Jr. & Dark Magic) beat Xelhua & La Fuerza Poblana (Stigma & Guerrero Maya Jr.). Raider was later introduced as the newest member of La Ola Negra for the match.

* Best Two Out of Three Falls Match: Zeuxis, Reyna Isis & Sanely beat La Catalina, Tessa Blanchard & Hera (2-1).

* Best Two Out of Three Falls Match: Volador Jr., Máscara Dorada & Atlantis Jr. beat Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Stuka Jr.) (2-1).

* Match Relámpago: Templario (w/ KeMalito) vs. Soberano Jr. – The match ended in a time-limit draw.

* 2024 Copa Independencia Tournament – Phase Two: Titán beat Averno, Zandokan Jr., Hijo de Villano III, Crixus, Dark Panther, Star Jr. & Dulce Gardenia.