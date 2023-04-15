wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results: Templario Wins Main Event
CMLL held its event Viernes Espectacular last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Match Relampago: Pierrothito def. Angelito.
* Sanely & Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita) def. Stephanie Vaquer, La Catalina & Zeuxis.
* Match Relampago: Guerrero Maya Jr def. Rugido.
* Místico, Titán & Volador Jr def. Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr & CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Gran Guerrero).
* 2023 CMLL Universal Championship Eliminator Match – Mexican Championships Rounds: Templario def. Panterita del Ring, Angel de Oro, El Sagrado, Fugaz, Esfinge, Magia Blanca, Rey Cometa, Dulce Gardenia & Espiritu Negro
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | ¡Es todo para Las rudas! Las Chicas Indomables y Sanely ponen punto final a la batalla rindiendo al unísono a sus rivales. #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/nQtECz959Y
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 15, 2023
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | En el segundo #MatchRelámpago de la noche, Guerrero Maya Jr. ha derrotado con una enredadera a Rugido. pic.twitter.com/RuiUwP3rTU
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 15, 2023
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | La Mística y triunfo para los técnicos! El Rey de Plata y Oro somete al Luchador de Otro Nivel en la #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/NA1vSk0pbT
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 15, 2023
Panterita del Ring Jr. try the poison rana again but Templario counter with the power bomb and finishes Panterita's back#CMLL pic.twitter.com/HhdFM3BTuj
— westim 🇧🇷 🌟 #あーちゃんまる (@westim_) April 15, 2023
