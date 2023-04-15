wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results: Templario Wins Main Event

April 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its event Viernes Espectacular last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Match Relampago: Pierrothito def. Angelito.
* Sanely & Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & Jarochita) def. Stephanie Vaquer, La Catalina & Zeuxis.
* Match Relampago: Guerrero Maya Jr def. Rugido.
* Místico, Titán & Volador Jr def. Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr & CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Gran Guerrero).
* 2023 CMLL Universal Championship Eliminator Match – Mexican Championships Rounds: Templario def. Panterita del Ring, Angel de Oro, El Sagrado, Fugaz, Esfinge, Magia Blanca, Rey Cometa, Dulce Gardenia & Espiritu Negro

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading