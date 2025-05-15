wrestling / News
CMLL Offering Wrestling Training Session With Retro Via Airbnb
May 14, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL and Airbnb are teaming up for a new wrestling training experience at Arena Mexico. The experience runs $217 per person and takes place in Arena Mexico on Mexico City where Retro will train participants, with anyone over the age of 12 able to take part.
The listing is described as follows:
What you’ll do
Meet Retro- Get to know me, Retro, and my team of luchadores.
Learn the ropes – Grasp the fundamentals so you can wrestle safely.
Get in the ring – Wrestle in a real lucha ring with actual pros.
Vive la lucha libre – Enjoy an epic showdown from your ringside seats.
The listing features 20 spots per session, which run from 5:45 PM to 8:45 PM weekly on Tuesdays.
More Trending Stories
- Rikishi Recalls Challenges Of Wrestling In Outdoor Stadium At WrestleMania IX
- Eric Bischoff Says WWE Partnerships With Other Promotions Create More Opportunities, Not Fewer
- John Cena Weighs In On Criticism Of Him Saying He Loves Vince McMahon
- Colt Cabana Reveals Original Concept Art For Family Guy Episode