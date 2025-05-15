CMLL Offering Wrestling Training Session With Retro Via Airbnb

CMLL and Airbnb are teaming up for a new wrestling training experience at Arena Mexico. The experience runs $217 per person and takes place in Arena Mexico on Mexico City where Retro will train participants, with anyone over the age of 12 able to take part.

The listing is described as follows:

What you’ll do Meet Retro- Get to know me, Retro, and my team of luchadores.

Learn the ropes – Grasp the fundamentals so you can wrestle safely.

Get in the ring – Wrestle in a real lucha ring with actual pros.

Vive la lucha libre – Enjoy an epic showdown from your ringside seats.

The listing features 20 spots per session, which run from 5:45 PM to 8:45 PM weekly on Tuesdays.