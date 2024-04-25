wrestling / News
CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico Set For June 21st
CMLL and NJPW will host this year’s FantasticaMania Mexico in June. CMLL announced on Wednesday that the crossover event will take place on June 1st at Arena Mexico in Mexico City.
No matches or talent have yet been announced for the show, which is the second annual iteration of the event. Last year’s show took place on June 30th, 2023.
