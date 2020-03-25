wrestling / News
Cody Blames Himself For Not Getting Pushed As Stardust In WWE
A fan on Twitter recently asked Cody about his run as Stardust in WWE, which he has spoken out against several times. Cody said he ultimately blamed himself for how things turned out, as he wasn’t doing his best work as Stardust.
He wrote: “Not pushing Stardust wasn’t the crime, the character had broke me and I was a subpar performer under the paint during that period. The crime was not capitalizing on 2010-12 where I was cooking with gas and my live event work was top level consistent. In the end, blame is on me.”
Not pushing Stardust wasn’t the crime, the character had broke me and I was a subpar performer under the paint during that period
The crime was not capitalizing on 2010-12 where I was cooking with gas and my live event work was top level consistent
In the end, blame is on me
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kota Ibushi Says He Wants to Elevate Tag Team Wrestling in NJPW, Wants Team with Tanahashi To Be Different Than Team With Kenny Omega
- JBL Shares Story About Eddie Guerrero & Kurt Angle Getting Into Physical Fight Backstage, Eddie Trying to Leg Dive Angle
- Dana Brooke Reportedly Pulled From Wrestlemania Because She’s In Quarantine
- Chris Jericho Explains the Importance Chris Benoit Had on His Career, on Bringing David Benoit and Nancy Benoit’s Sister Together Years Later