Cody Blames Himself For Not Getting Pushed As Stardust In WWE

A fan on Twitter recently asked Cody about his run as Stardust in WWE, which he has spoken out against several times. Cody said he ultimately blamed himself for how things turned out, as he wasn’t doing his best work as Stardust.

He wrote: “Not pushing Stardust wasn’t the crime, the character had broke me and I was a subpar performer under the paint during that period. The crime was not capitalizing on 2010-12 where I was cooking with gas and my live event work was top level consistent. In the end, blame is on me.”