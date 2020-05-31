Cody Responds To Fan’s Question About Diversity In AEW, Indy Wrestler AJ Gray Calls Company Out

A fan recently asked Cody about AEW’s apparent lack of diversity in the main event, asking when the black talent would be treated like main event stars. Cody responded to the fan, noting that Scorpio Sky was one of the first champions in the company.

He wrote: “One of our first champions was a black man. We have the only black executive in wrestling history as part of our core infrastructure as well. Our fans are beyond valued, I’d encourage you to watch my interview from this past week where I spoke directly to the viewer at home.”

Meanwhile, independent wrestler AJ Gray said AEW preaches diversity but doesn’t hire ‘equally talented’ black wrestlers.

He wrote: “How u gonna preach diversity yet you won’t hire black wrestlers who are equally talented if not more talente…. AND NOW You won’t stand up for black peoples human rights?

I’m all the way good on goin to Jacksonville…..”

when are the black talent in your company gonna be treated like main event stars? do you believe in the hashtag 'alllivesmatter'? what is aew doing to make sure that their black fans feel valued? — 🧙🏿‍♀️🧝🏿‍♀️🧚🏿‍♀️ (@silentreigns) May 30, 2020

One of our first champions was a black man. We have the only black executive in wrestling history as part of our core infrastructure as well. Our fans are beyond valued, I’d encourage you to watch my interview from this past week where I spoke directly to the viewer at home. ❤️ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 30, 2020