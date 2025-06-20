Cody Rhodes Says Abyss Is One Of The Best Producers In WWE

Cody Rhodes is a big fan of Abyss’ producing work in WWE, calling him one of the company’s best. Chris Park produced Rhodes’ match with Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, and Rhodes spoke about the former TNA star-turned-WWE producer’s work on his What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast episode with Priest. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Park’s producing work: “I wanna shout out one of the best producers in all of WWE, that being Chris. Abyss is Chris Park. I just call him Abyss. Just a wonderful producer. Incredibly nervous all the time, but wants everything to be great. He was our producer for our match in Saudi.”

On a member of WWE management telling them to end the math early if the crowd wasn’t into it: “For whatever reason, sometimes the crowds are amazing and hot and vocal and loud. This crowd was a little bit more subdued. Right before we went out, we were second to last I believe. Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, this had been a regular TV story, someone in management stood up and said, ‘Hey, guys, if they’re not there for you, just go home. Take it home.’ I remember thinking ‘Hmm, don’t love that.'”

On the two of them being able to turn the crowd around in the match: “Good moment, and I felt good for Abyss.”