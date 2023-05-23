wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Attacked By Brock Lesnar On Raw, Tells Triple H He’ll Compete at Night of Champions
Cody Rhodes was beaten down and had his arm snapped by Brock Lesnar on Raw, but he told Triple H he’s still competing against Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions. Monday night’s episode saw Lesnar attack Rhodes before the show came on the air and slammed a metal cannister into Rhodes’ arm. Later in the show, Lesnar said Rhodes wouldn’t be competing at Saturday’s PPV and issued an open challenge, which Rhodes answered. The confrontation let to Lesnar locking in the Kimura and snapping his rival’s arm.
At the end of the night, Triple H approached Rhodes in the trainer’s room and said he didn’t have anything to prove, and that he could see Rhodes’ arm was broken just by looking at it. Rhodes said that he will be facing Lesnar at Night of Champions, saying Triple H would have done the same.
Will @CodyRhodes be able to make it to #WWENOC this Saturday or did @BrockLesnar just ruin The American Nightmare's chances?! 😲😲😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/T296WY8jdZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023
A determined @CodyRhodes still wants a fight with @BrockLesnar this Saturday at #WWENOC … and even let @TripleH know! pic.twitter.com/EwfsP3cI1A
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023
