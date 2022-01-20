wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Challenges Sammy Guevara To TNT Title Match At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has issued a challenge to Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship at the Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Rhodes come to the ring with a ladder, and deliver a promo in which he talked about how much he’d accomplished and how he built the Forbidden Door before it was a thing, and mentioned his contract status with AEW.

During the promo, he ended up challenging Guevara to a match next week to crown the Undisputed TNT Champion. Guevara won the interim title at AEW Battle of the Belts earlier this month.

You can see a couple of clips from the segment below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading