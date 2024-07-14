– During last night’s WWE live event in Mexico City Cody Rhodes came face-to-face once again with his old nemesis, a rubber chicken. Fans might recall an infamous rubber chicken was thrown into the ring after Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in 2023. You can see some photos of the rubber chicken from last night’s event that were posted on social media below.

Cody Rhodes beat Santos Escobar in the main event of last night’s show.

RUBBER CHICKEN TO BEAT ROMAN AT SUMMERSLAM #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/URvJFT9w14 — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) April 3, 2023