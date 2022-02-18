wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Encourages Fans To Continue Watching AEW
Cody Rhodes may not be with AEW anymore, but he is encouraging fans to continue watching the company’s shows. The AEW star took to Twitter to respond to a fan who said he only watched the opening last night’s show to see if Cody was removed from the intro, telling the fan to keep watching.
Rhodes wrote:
“I’d encourage you to still watch it – I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone
Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well
Wrestling is thriving”
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 17, 2022
