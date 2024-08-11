Cody Rhodes Isn’t Sure How Fans Would React To a Heel Turn

Cody Rhodes recently weighed in on the potential for a heel turn and more. The Undisputed WWE Champion spoke with Busted Open Radio, where he touched on the topic of a potential turn. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On speculation that he’s being set up for a turn: “A lot of people think under it all, ‘This guy’s not a babyface, he’s a heel.’ I think people think of the potential that could come from what if.”

On his hesitance to do a heel turn: “In my mind, I don’t know how they [young fans] would react to it. You want to be their guy and you can’t just say, ‘Hey I’m their guy.’ You have to actually be their guy.”