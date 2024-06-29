Cody Rhodes Bids Kayla Braxton Farewell After Smackdown Ends, Raises WWWF Title In MSG

Cody Rhodes cut a promo for the audience following tonight’s WWE Smackdown, giving Kayla Braxton a farewell and fulfilling a big moment for his late father Dusty. PWInsider reports that following tonight’s show, there were two matches as follows:

* Awesome Truth def. Pretty Deadly

* Street Fight: Jey Uso def. Finn Balor

Rhodes then came out and announced that a member of the WWE family was leaving. He brought out Braxton and praised her, wishing her well in her next chapter. Braxton told the audience that she didn’t know much when she came to WWE eight years ago and thanks everyone for everything she’s learned, supporting her, and making her part of the family.

After Braxton left, Rhodes said that tonight was an important night because it’s where the story began. He talked about Dusty winning the WWWF Championship from Superstar Billy Graham and going to raise the title on the turnbuckles, but having it be taken away. He said he promised he would raise the title he won, but instead wanted to do something different. The WWWF Championship that Dusty won was brought out and Rhodes went to the corner to raise the belt. He then spent 30 to 45 minutes taking photos with fans at ringside.

https://x.com/nirbhaysirohi/status/1806887800186560906

https://x.com/WeWantCody_/status/1806881895826837994

https://x.com/B3LiiZ3/status/1806888167678541862

