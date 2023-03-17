Cody Rhodes & More Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced an appearance by Cody Rhodes and a mixed tag match for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company has added an appearance by Rhodes plus Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley to tonight’s show.

The announcements read:

Cody Rhodes to appear live on SmackDown

Two weeks from the biggest match of Cody Rhodes’ career, the WWE Universe will hear from The American Nightmare tonight on SmackDown.

Between his upcoming WrestleMania showdown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which seemingly gets more personal by the day, and his recent interactions with fellow Bloodline rivals Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, there’s no shortage of topics for Rhodes to address.

What will The American Nightmare, one of WWE’s most stirring orators, say when he’s got a live mic? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Legado del Fantasma and Judgment Day set for Mixed Tag Team showdown

A high-octane Mixed Tag Team Match awaits on SmackDown when Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega take on The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

The two factions have been at odds ever since Escobar expressed his deep respect for Dominik’s father, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, which led to an exchange of Lucha masks between Escobar and The Master of the 619.

Thanks to their use of underhanded tactics, The Judgment Day have stolen victories from Legado del Fantasma, including when they topped them in a Six-Man Tag Team Match last Friday on the blue brand.

With the high-flying Vega teaming with Escobar, can Legado turn things around against the insolate “Dom Dom” and “Mami”?

Don’t miss a second of the action tonight on SmackDown, live at 8/7 C on FOX!