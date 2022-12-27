Cody Rhodes Says He Plans To Pick Up Where He Left Off in 2023

Cody Rhodes has his sights set on 2023, discussing his plans to pick up where he left off before he was injured. Tonight’s “Best Of” episode of Raw featured the WWE star speaking in an interview and saying that he’s looking forward to returning and focusing on his goal of becoming WWE Champion.

Rhodes said, “Even though I wasn’t present for a good chuck of the year, what I was able to do, I think, really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe. And I want to pick up right back where I left off, right back in that little kid’s shoes who had the biggest dreams. Because in this time that we’re in, I have an opportunity at making that happen.”

He continued, “And I’m being incredibly vague here, I get it. But I think anyone who is a fan of what we do can read between the lines. There is one thing that I came back for specifically, one thing. And again, a torn pec couldn’t stop me. I couldn’t name anything that can stop me. It has to be done, it needs to be done, and I want to get it done.”

Rhodes also addressed the idea of another match with Rollins, saying that they’re not “chummy” but that there’s a “bond by battle.” He noted that Rollins probably wants a fourth match but “I don’t know if that’s on my radar.”

Rhodes has been out of action since Hell in a Cell, where he beat Seth Rollins despite a torn pectoral muscle. There’s still no word on when he might be back.