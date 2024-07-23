Cody Rhodes on the Post-WrestleMania 40 High

– In an interview that was recently shared by DDP on his YouTube channel, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed the post-WrestleMania 40 high of his career. He said the following on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“There’s like a high that you want to get to and hit, and then there’s a high you don’t know about that’s so beyond what you could have thought it would be, and that is where I found myself in the end of that match … It was another level of feeling accomplishment and feeling pride and the work we had done … I’ve said out loud a lot of times like ‘We did this, we did that,’ and I feel good because for so long I couldn’t say that. And yeah, just the greatest feeling I didn’t know existed … If that’s the peak it was a really exceptional build and run. I don’t think it’s the peak but that was special.”

At WWE SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Solo Sikoa. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3. It will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio and will be broadcast live on Peacock.