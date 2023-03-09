wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Teases Special Gear For WWE Madison Square Garden Show

March 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes is set to work this weekend’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden, and he teased special ring gear for the event. The American Nightmare posted to Twitter showing off a customized weight belt that he will be using for the show, as you can see below.

Rhodes noted that an identical copy that is autographic by him will be for sale at the Superstore over WrestleMania weekend.

