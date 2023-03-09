wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Teases Special Gear For WWE Madison Square Garden Show
March 8, 2023 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes is set to work this weekend’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden, and he teased special ring gear for the event. The American Nightmare posted to Twitter showing off a customized weight belt that he will be using for the show, as you can see below.
Rhodes noted that an identical copy that is autographic by him will be for sale at the Superstore over WrestleMania weekend.
This Sunday at @TheGarden
(The other matching one will be autographed/for sale at the #WrestleMania superstore) @WWE @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/VgJGxA9lnR
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 8, 2023
