wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Confronted By The Rock In WWE Raw Opening Segment
Cody Rhodes had the opening of this week’s episode of WWE Raw and cut a promo, which was interrupted by The Rock. Monday’s show opened with Triple H welcoming fans to Raw and welcomed the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to the ring to talk about his victory. Triple H congratulated Rhodes and showed a video that showed the highlights of his wrestling career.
Once The Game left, Rhodes talked about his win and put over Roman Reigns before The Rock came to the ring. Rock said that tonight’s Raw broke the show’s record for attendance and then congratulated Rhodes on winning the championship. He then asked if he could hold the championship, the one he hasn’t ever held, and Rhodes agreed.
Rock said that he’s going away for a while but that he’s coming for Rhodes and Rhodes alone when he comes back. Cody said that he was looking forward to it, and Rock said that Rhodes’ story with Reigns is done, but his story with Rock has just begun.
Rock then shook Cody’s hand and palmed something into it, telling Rhodes not to ever break his heart again before leaving.
That question hits different tonight.#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/4BHxRkwzIX
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
That question hits different tonight.#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/4BHxRkwzIX
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
"When PAPA is fighting. He is no longer fighter as challenger. He is fighting as CHAMPION."#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/HD2zEqB2W5
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
FINAL. BOSS.@TheRock is here on #RawAfterMania right now! pic.twitter.com/L7KcjYUvRD
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
UNDER-TAKER! 👏👏 👏👏👏#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/nUj1ZyfPnr
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
Another HUGE record broken, as announced by @TheRock!#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/XcP7mFFKQV
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
Can @TheRock hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/l4zrMtxvz0
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
What DID @TheRock just give to @CodyRhodes?!#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/xxqeLhrdt2
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Cody Rhodes On What Finishing The Story Means To People, Reveals Triple H & More Gave Him His Dad’s Old Watch
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage