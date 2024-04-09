Cody Rhodes Confronted By The Rock In WWE Raw Opening Segment

Cody Rhodes had the opening of this week’s episode of WWE Raw and cut a promo, which was interrupted by The Rock. Monday’s show opened with Triple H welcoming fans to Raw and welcomed the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to the ring to talk about his victory. Triple H congratulated Rhodes and showed a video that showed the highlights of his wrestling career.

Once The Game left, Rhodes talked about his win and put over Roman Reigns before The Rock came to the ring. Rock said that tonight’s Raw broke the show’s record for attendance and then congratulated Rhodes on winning the championship. He then asked if he could hold the championship, the one he hasn’t ever held, and Rhodes agreed.

Rock said that he’s going away for a while but that he’s coming for Rhodes and Rhodes alone when he comes back. Cody said that he was looking forward to it, and Rock said that Rhodes’ story with Reigns is done, but his story with Rock has just begun.

Rock then shook Cody’s hand and palmed something into it, telling Rhodes not to ever break his heart again before leaving.