Cole Radrick Gives More Details on 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

Cole Radrick has announced new details on the 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament. As previously reported, Radrick announced earlier this month that the tournament will take place on August 23rd in Spencer, Indiana.

Radrick posted to Twitter on Wednesday to give more information, writing:

“The Smitty Announcements -RT • Tickets on sale June 1st.

• 16 Competitor, 3 Round Tournament to decide who is #1.

• Confirmed by

@Fightful

as the biggest show under the sea since 2019.

• Raffle gift baskets for all ages.

• Fun VIP Packages

• Spencer, IN August 23rd!”