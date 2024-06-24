wrestling / News
Competitors Revealed For Tag Team Turmoil Match On WWE NXT
We now know the teams who will be competing in the Tag Team Turmoil match on this week’s WWE NXT for a shot at the Tag Team Championships. WWE announced on Sunday that The O.C., Chase U, the New Catch Republic, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, and Humberto & Angel will be in the match to determine a #1 contender for the titles.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer
* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match: The O.C. vs. Chase U vs. New Catch Republic vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Humberto & Angel
* Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears
* Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace
