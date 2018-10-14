Quantcast

 

Josh Mathews Showcases Rules for Concrete Jungle Death Match at Bound for Glory 2018

October 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GFW Impact Bound For Glory

– Impact Wrestling released a video showcasing the rules for tonight’s Concrete Jungle Death Match at Bound for Glory 2018. You can check out the video of Mathews sharing the rules and stipulations for the match below.

Bound for Glory 2018, Josh Mathews

