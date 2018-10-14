Josh Mathews Showcases Rules for Concrete Jungle Death Match at Bound for Glory 2018

– Impact Wrestling released a video showcasing the rules for tonight’s Concrete Jungle Death Match at Bound for Glory 2018. You can check out the video of Mathews sharing the rules and stipulations for the match below.

The ringboards will be exposed. The steel turnbuckles will be uncovered.

It is guaranteed to be BRUTAL and violent. @realjoshmathews takes you through the rules of tonight's Concrete Jungle Death match. #BFGCOMDA pic.twitter.com/KNrWWAt1NR

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2018