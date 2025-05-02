Conflicting Report on Announced Sellout For TNA Rebellion, Seats Were Still Available

TNA Wrestling announced last week that Rebellion sold out the Galen Center in Los Angeles. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the immediately after the announcement was made, there were still ticekts on sale, even in the lower deck. On the air, it was also called a sold out show even though the upper deck was “pretty much empty.”

The WON notes that the Galen Center holds around 10,000, and could hold between 7,000 and 7,500 with the entrance stage. If the sellout announcement were legitimate, it’d be the largest US crowd in the history of TNA.