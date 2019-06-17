Conor McGregor’s Coach Says Becky Lynch Could Fight at a High Level in MMA

John Kavanagh says that if Becky Lynch wanted to, she could compete at a high level in MMA. Kavanagh, who is Conor McGregor’s coach, spoke with Ariel Helwani about a host of MMA topics on the latter’s show and the topic of Lynch came up. Highlights are below:

On whether Lynch wants to do MMA: “No, I don’t think so. She’s fantastic at what she does. She actually used to train at SBG like 10 years ago. I never met her. She was doing private [training sessions] with one of the guys [coaches]. There was word going around, ‘There’s this crazy girl that wants to learn flying armbars on day one’ and all this. She has that personality type.”

On Lynch appearing at the gym: “But yeah, she drops in, she’s very gracious with her time. We have a big kids’ club and they’re all insane about her, have The Man T-Shirts. And she’ll drop in. When I do a training session with her, I have to be saying, ‘Okay, make your way out the back door because you’re gonna get caught. She’ll say, ‘No,’ goes goes out the front. She’ll stay there an hour, takes photographs with everybody, chat with everybody. She’s a real inspiration for the young girls, of what someone can do. She’s a fantastic athlete. I challenge anybody to out-work her.”

on if she could do MMA: “If she were to say to me tomorrow, ‘You know what, I want to give MMA a go,’ give me a year and I’d have her fighting at a high level. No doubt. She has an engine and she’s tough as hell. We know what that is, what she does, but you get smacked around and take big hits. That’s a big part of this game, to have the mental toughness and physical toughness to do it. She’s very fit, she’s a great performer. We know she’s not going to freeze under the big lights. She would do very well.”

