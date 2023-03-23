wrestling / News
Construction Underway On WrestleMania 39 Set At SoFi Stadium (Video)
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
WrestleMania 39 is just 10 days away, and construction has begun on the set in SoFi Stadium. The venue released a video of construction beginning in the stadium for the PLE, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd.
You can see the video below:
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Explains Recent Incident That Led to Calling Out ‘Fans’ On Twitter
- The Gunns On If It’s Hard To Train With The Dad, How They Each Learn Differently From Him
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Tony Schiavone Working One Night For TNA, Raven’s Drug Use Being Implied On PPV
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son