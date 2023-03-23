wrestling / News

Construction Underway On WrestleMania 39 Set At SoFi Stadium (Video)

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

WrestleMania 39 is just 10 days away, and construction has begun on the set in SoFi Stadium. The venue released a video of construction beginning in the stadium for the PLE, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd.

You can see the video below:

