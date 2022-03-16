Cora Jade Says Raquel Gonzalez Is Out 4 – 6 Weeks Due to Injury

Cora Jade gave an update on her partner Raquel Gonzalez during tonight’s NXT, saying she’s going to be on the shelf for several weeks. Gonzalez was the victim of an attack by Toxic Attraction in last week’s Dusty Classic tournament back, and on tonight’s show, jade said Gonzalez will be out of action for four to six weeks.

In retribution, Jade stole all of Toxic Attraction’s title belts, as you can see below: