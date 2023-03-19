Corey Graves Praises Jey Uso, Calls Him The Linchpin of the Bloodline Story

During the latest episode of After the Bell (via Wrestling Inc), Corey Graves praised the work of Jey Uso, calling him the ‘linchpin’ of the Bloodline story.

He said: “Jey Uso may be the best, most complete superstar in the game right now. There are very few people who have ever captivated me as deeply as Jey has, and let’s be honest: Jey has been the linchpin in this entire Bloodline story from the beginning. … Jey is doing the Lord’s work, man. His facial expressions, his emotions, his promos — when Jey speaks right now, there is nobody in the world who can disagree with what Jey says because Jey believes it with every fiber of his being, … Jey Uso is truly living up to the moniker of ‘Main Event Jey’ recently.“