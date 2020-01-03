Court Bauer Comments on Reports Of Impending MLW Partnership

– MLW owner Court Bauer has commented on the reported story of an impending MLW partnership to be announced soon. As previously reported, MLW is said to have a major partnership in the workls that involved Bauer meeting with possible TV and licensing partners in Los Angeles over the past several weeks.

Reached for comment by PWInsider, Bauer confirmed that the impending deal will be “transformative” for MLW in both short and long term aspects.

There are no further details on what the deal is at this time. MLW has been airing on BeIN Sports since April of 2018.