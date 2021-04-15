Court Bauer Appearance, TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

MLW has announced an appearance by CEO Court Bauer and a grudge match for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. On Wednesday episode, it was announced that Bauer will be making an appearance, noting that he’s been “busy” between his negotiating with Dragon Gate and working on a new TV deal. There’s no word on if either will be addressed during the appearance, but that would seem to make sense.

Also announced is a teacher vs. student match between TJP and Bu Ku Dao. Fusion airs next Wednesday on YouTube, Fubo, and DAZN.