Court Bauer Appearance, TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced an appearance by CEO Court Bauer and a grudge match for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. On Wednesday episode, it was announced that Bauer will be making an appearance, noting that he’s been “busy” between his negotiating with Dragon Gate and working on a new TV deal. There’s no word on if either will be addressed during the appearance, but that would seem to make sense.
Also announced is a teacher vs. student match between TJP and Bu Ku Dao. Fusion airs next Wednesday on YouTube, Fubo, and DAZN.
What does the boss have in store as @courtbauer makes an appearance NEXT WEEK on #MLWFusion.
▶️https://t.co/0HiA92YmIL pic.twitter.com/5TBSQOvVXq
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 14, 2021
Next week it's official as @BuKuDaoOrDie will go one on one against @MegaTJP. #MLWFusion |
▶️https://t.co/0HiA92GLkb pic.twitter.com/MsBZvHrugX
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 14, 2021
