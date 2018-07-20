Csonka’s Dojo Pro (Episode Eight) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ricky Starks defeated White Belt Holder Joey Janela @ 11:00 via pin [***]

THE CONCEPT: Dojo Pro presents the ultimate professional wrestling opportunity. A gauntlet competition in which 13 independent wrestlers, win and stay in, lose and go home. The competition includes Joey Janela, James Storm, Jeff Cobb, and many more who fight their way up the ladder. The winner of each match receives the Dojo Pro White Belt and continues on. The goal/reward is the Dojo Pro Black Belt, and a shot at the Ring of Honor World Television Championship.

– The series is available on Amazon Prime.

Watch Dojo Pro on @PrimeVideo – 13 wrestlers fight their way up the ladder. At the top, the Dojo Pro Black Belt, and a shot at the Ring of Honor World Television Championship. Free for Prime Members. https://t.co/8JeryDA7us pic.twitter.com/L52igDxz9Y — Dojo Pro (@dojoprotv) July 9, 2018

* Joey Janela: Defeated James Storm @ 9:00 via pin to go 3-0 in Dojo Pro competition, retaining the White Belt. Janela says these interviews are a waste of his time; he should be out on the town with the ladies, celebrating. “Every night’s a late night when you’re the bad boy.”

* Ricky Starks: Starks talks about growing up fighting a lot, and that translated into him becoming a wrestler. The best thing he has going is a short temper, and that will be an advantage against Janela.

White Belt Holder Joey Janela vs. Ricky Starks : Here we go, they lock up to begin. Starks looks to work the arm, but Janela escapes. They work into a series of counters, and Janela is looking to grapple early on as he talks trash. They work to the ropes and we get a break. Janela attacks with kicks and strikes, and then lays in chops. He follows with jabs, but Starks picks up the pace and hits sling blade. The northern lights suplex gets 2. Janela powders, and then cuts off the suicide dive. He pulls Starks to the floor and Janela hits the suicide dive. Starks is rolled back in, Janela celebrates, and Starks hits a suicide dive. Back in and Janela attacks the knee. He grounds Starks, and continues to work the knee. Starks kicks his way out but Janela cuts him off right away. Janela now works the knee in the ropes, but Starks gets a quick roll up for 2. But Starks can’t follow up and Janela continues to attack. Janela keeps the action grounded, working a good and focused attack. He pummels the knee of Starks with kicks, and follows with chops. Starks cuts him off, and manages a one legged tornado DDT. Janela looks for a figure four, but Starks rolls him up for 2. Starks hits a desperation spear but can’t follow up. Starks looks to continue his attack, the leg gives out, and Janela locks on a figure four. They roll and fall to the floor as Janela maintains the hold. He finally breaks and rolls in, looking for a count out. Starks barely beats the count, and eats a superkick, and Janela covers for 2. Janela is frustrated now, grabs a chair, but the ref takes it and that allows Starks to roll him up and end Janela’s reign as white belt champion. Ricky Starks defeated White Belt Holder Joey Janela @ 11:00 via pin [***] Good match, with a basic, but well-done layout. Janela was the ruthless heel, attacking the knee, while Starks sold it very well throughout. Janela looked to cheat and it cost him, giving us a new champion. You have to wonder if Starks will be hobbled in his next match following Janela working the knee so much.

– NEW White Belt Holder Ricky Starks moves on to face his tag team partner, Aaron Solo, in the next episode.

