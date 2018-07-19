Csonka’s Dojo Pro (Episode Seven) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– White Belt Holder Joey Janela defeated James Storm @ 9:00 via pin [***]

THE CONCEPT: Dojo Pro presents the ultimate professional wrestling opportunity. A gauntlet competition in which 13 independent wrestlers, win and stay in, lose and go home. The competition includes Joey Janela, James Storm, Jeff Cobb, and many more who fight their way up the ladder. The winner of each match receives the Dojo Pro White Belt and continues on. The goal/reward is the Dojo Pro Black Belt, and a shot at the Ring of Honor World Television Championship.

– The series is available on Amazon Prime.

Watch Dojo Pro on @PrimeVideo – 13 wrestlers fight their way up the ladder. At the top, the Dojo Pro Black Belt, and a shot at the Ring of Honor World Television Championship.

* Joey Janela: Defeated Brandon Cutler @ 11:10 via pin in the last episode to retain the white belt. Janela runs down Storm for being irrelevant. Storm isn’t a dream opponent, he’s just another name for him to go through. Janela respects Storm, and he’ll be relevant for a bit after facing him, but he’ll go back to obscurity when it’s over.

* James Storm: Storm really needs no introduction, he was a mainstay of TNA for over 10-years and was a huge success story for them. But he’s 41 now and his future is uncertain; he’s labeled as the “veteran entrant” for the tournament. They explained that the idea was to bring in a veteran, place them in the middle, and give the up and comers a roadblock to see if they were really worthy of continuing. Storm says he may be a veteran, but he’s not old and can still go. Storm says to do all the flippity dos all you want, but he won’t be there when you land.

White Belt Holder Joey Janela vs. James Storm : Storm has his longnecks and rednecks theme, so all is well in the world. Storm is in good shape here. They lock up and work to the ropes. Janela backs him off and then slaps Storm. Storm slaps him back and hits shoulder tackles. Sling blade follows. Janela avoids last call and powders. Storm follows and they brawl on the floor. Janela cuts him off by posting him. Janela rips up the mats and looks for a suplex, but instead hits a hip toss on the floor. Janela back in and Storm makes it back in, but Janela lays in chops right away. Rights follow and Storm is down. Janela continues to attack and covers for 2. He whips Storm to the buckles. Storm fires up with clotheslines and an enziguri. The neck breaker follows and that gets 2. Janela counters last call and hits a DVD for 2. Janela heads up top and Storm avoids the double stomp and hits a backstabber for 2. The eye of the Storm follows until Janela slips out and they trade kicks and work into a double down. They make it to the feet and trade strikes, Storm hits a clothesline and then an Alabama slam connects. Eye of the Storm follows for 2. Storm up top, gets cut off and Janela now hits the double stomp and that’s good enough for the win. White Belt Holder Joey Janela defeated James Storm @ 9:00 via pin [***] This was a good, clean, an basic back and forth match with the small crowd invested in Storm trying to overcome and move on. Storm looked good overall, but Janela moving on was the right call.

– White Belt Holder Joey Janela is 3-0 now, and moves on to face Ricky Starks in the next episode.

– Post match, Janela runs down Storm, shoves down the announcer, and then eats a superkick from Storm for being a dick.

– End scene.

