Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Charlotte, Sanity, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III: Sanity defeated Champions The Authors of Pain @ 12:13 via pin [***¾]

– From Summerslam 2016: Charlotte defeated Champion Sasha Banks @ 14:07 via pin [***]

– From Slammiversary 2017: Eddie and Alisha Edwards defeated Davey Richards and Angelina Love @ 8:40 via pin [***½]

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Authors of Pain vs. Sanity : Ellering is out with the AOP, Young and Cross are out with Sanity. The Authors rush the ring and we get a big brawl that quickly spills to the floor. The bell finally rings and the match has officially started. The Authors work over Wolfe, and Young then calls off Dane and hops on the apron and gets the tag. Dain never tagged in is the defense for Young joining the match, since it’s “Sanity” vs. the Authors. I would have gone Dain over Wolfe though. This makes sense because the Authors can use their big power stuff on him, and it’s easier to work the heat on him. We get some floor brawling, and as they work back to the ring, the Authors take control and take the heat on Young. I like that they are keeping this a chaotic brawl, as with two heel teams, the constant action and brawling has a better chance of keeping the crowd interested. Young keeps trying to battle back as the Authors work the heat, and eventually moves out of the way of an elbow drop. He then makes the tag, Wolfe runs wild with shoulder blocks, strikes and boots; the XPLODER follows, and then a German as he tosses the Authors around. The Authors cut him off, and set up for a superbomb but Wolfe hits a RANA off the ropes and tags in Young. The neck breaker hits, heads up top but gets crotched. Cross holds onto Young’s legs and saves him from a superplex; Young hits the elbow drop for a near fall. Young the follows with a suicide dive, and then Wolfe hits a dive! Nikki Cross and Ellering are in the ring, they argue and Cross up top and dives to he floor but is caught. Dain then hits a running cross body, taking out Cross and an Author through a table. Wolfe and young hit the double team neck breaker and we have new champions. Sanity defeated Champions The Authors of Pain @ 12:13 via pin [***¾] This was a very good match that not only exceeded my expectations but also gave us a surprise title change (I expected a Sanity loss and possible main roster call up at the time). Credit to Wolfe here, he stepped up big time and came out of the match looking way better than ever before. He’s been in the background a bit due to Dain being in the group. Very good work by all and I like the angle of the booking as Eric Young outsmarted Ellering. The post match with reDragon was also a nice add on.

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Champion Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte : Charlotte tried to stall a bit, but when they go to action Banks got a Banks statement, but Charlotte got the ropes right away. Banks hit the lucha arm drag, went up top and Charlotte slapped her and they battled in the corner. Charlotte went for… something, and dropped Banks onto the corner and she then landed on her head. That was a reckless deal there, and really scary. Charlotte took the heat, working a Gory special into a backslide for a near fall. Banks fought back with clotheslines and a dropkick, but was favoring the back. Charlotte then hit a back breaker and an STO for 2. She worked knees to the back, Banks hit a RANA off the ropes and then fought off the figure four. Charlotte slammed her into the tree of WHOA, then set her up top and went for a razor’s edge but Banks countered with a RANA. They did a double down and then traded strikes from their knees and then on their feet. Banks fired up with crazy fists, Charlotte missed a charge and posted herself and Banks worked a Boston crab in the corner; the double knees got a near fall for Banks. Charlotte to the floor and Banks hit meteora off of the apron. Back in and Banks got a cradle for 2. They seemingly blew a back stabber, or Charlotte just sold oddly. Banks countered natural selection into the banks statement, but Charlotte managed to escape. Charlotte clipped the knee and hit natural selection for a near fall. Charlotte was frustrated as the crowd got behind Banks even more. Banks then countered the tilt a whirl into the Banks statement, but Charlotte rolled back and picked up the pin as Banks wouldn’t let go. Charlotte defeated Champion Sasha Banks @ 14:07 via pin [***] They worked really hard, but there were a fair amount of sloppy spots and at times this bordered on being overly reckless, abandoning the successful style they worked on Raw when they did the title change. Speaking of the title change, it all felt very counterproductive to send the title back to Charlotte; Banks’ title run was a complete non-factor, but there are reports that she had an injury at this time. Back to the match, it felt as if they were trying too hard for an epic match, as if they wanted to out do Bayley vs. Asuka from the weekend, but the thing with Bayley vs. Asuka was that it had a great story to go along with the in ring action. They were going for great, they had the intensity and the effort, but the execution was off and they only hit good.

Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards : Eddie and Alisha jump Richards and Love during their entrance. Eddie hits a dive and Alisha hits a high cross off the top and to the floor. Love brings in a ladder and Eddie and Richards brawl at ringside. Love slams Alisha onto the ladder as Eddie slams Richards onto he apron. Love and Richards being in a table now, Richards has a kendo stick and attacks Eddie. Alisha suplexes Love onto a chair as Richards lays in the kicks to Eddie. Edie fights back with an XPLODER onto the ladder in the corner. Eddie and Alisha attack with trashcan lids, Eddie puts a trashcan on their heads and they hit it with kendo sticks. Eddie powerbombs Alisha onto Richards and that gets 2. Love attacks Eddie with the kendo and Richards hits a brainbuster onto a chair, covering Eddie for 2. Love now has thumbtacks, pours them into Eddie’s moth and Richards kicks him in the face, Alisha makes the save. She then spears Love, low blows Richards and Eddie hits the running knee strike. Eddie gets a table, slides it in and he and Alisha set up tables as Love is busted up on the nose. Eddie sets Richards on a table, he climbs the ladder but Alisha powerbombs Love through a table. Richards fights back, they fight on top of the ladder and Eddie hits the sunset bomb through the table and Richards is done. Eddie and Alisha Edwards defeated Davey Richards and Angelina Love @ 8:40 via pin [***½] While a bit short, it was action packed, violent and they made good use of the stipulation. There were some great and memorable spots, they all worked hard and the faces got their revenge and finally stood tall. This was what it needed to be and served as a good blow off to the program.

