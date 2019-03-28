Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.23.19

– Wentz & Dez defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 5:45 via pin [**]

– From Against All Odds 2010: AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe @ 21:25 via pin [***½]

– From Impact 3.22.19: Moose defeated Trey @ 9:20 via pin [***]

Wentz & Dez vs. Desi Hit Squad : A local DJ & The Vegas Knights mascot are at ringside. Singh attacks Dez from behind, but Dez battles back until Singh hits a shoulder tackle. Dez takes him down, slaps him and Wentz and Raju tags in. Wentz hits a broncobuster and covers for 2. Dez tags in and Raju cheap shots him, using the ref as a shield. The suplex follows. Raju grounds the action, tags in Singh and double teams follow for 2. Singh then lays the boots to Dez, but he gets the tag to Wentz, Wentz dumps them and the mascot & DJ get involved. The Rascalz follow with dives. Back in and the assisted moonsault finishes it. Wentz & Dez defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 5:45 via pin [**] This was ok, the Rascalz worked hard, but Desi Hit Squad just continues to take up space.

– We go around the ring with Tessa Blanchard. Tessa talks about being a third generation star, but hasn’t gambled in Vegas, instead going to bed early and going to the gym. She’s on a new diet and feels stronger than ever. She’s still pissed that Gail cost her the title. Tessa likes to assault officials for fun, and loves to read and watch musicals.

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe : This was during the Hogan/Bischoff regime, and was a case of if you just let the guys wrestle they will have a 4 star banger with no problem. But they were damned and determined to run AJ as a heel, with Flair as his manager. This caused him to do things like overly stall and get over Flair as his manager at the expense of wrestling, which is what people wanted from him. Bischoff was the cliché heel ref here, adding nothing go the match at all, in fact he hurt the match by slow counting babyface Joe just to reinforce that he was a fucking loser. Very good wrestling, but very shitty booking; a staple of the Hogan/Bischoff era. It was also reverse booking as they stacked the deck against the heel who valiantly fought through and defeated the evil babyface. AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe @ 21:25 via pin [***½ ]

Moose vs. Trey : Trey looks to pick up the pace right away, working into counters and dropkicks Moose to the floor. Moose cuts off the dive and poses, and eats another dropkick. Trey hits two suicide dives, but Moose catches the tope and hits an apron bomb. Trey fights off another buckle bomb and lays in kicks. The dropkick follows and Moose catches a RANA and slams Trey into the steps. Back in and Moose lays in strikes and covers with one foot for 2. He then lays in chops, forearms, and then runs into a boot. Trey looks for the RANA, but turns it into a code red for 2. Moose then kills him with a rolling lariat, takes him up top but Trey slips out and hits Cheeky nandos. The enziguri follows and then the missile dropkick. The step up tope connects, back in and the frog splash gets 1. Moose then hits the pop up powerbomb for 2. Trey fires back, hits a superkick and knee strike. The enziguri and reverse RANA follows for 2. Trey heads up top, meteora misses and Moose posts him twice. The spear finishes it. Moose defeated Trey @ 9:20 via pin [***] This was a good opener, as they played the size difference well and Trey looked competitive against the bigger opponent.

