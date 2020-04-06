Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 4.04.20  

Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.28.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kiera Hogan defeated Rosemary @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

– From TNA Lockdown 2012: Team Garett defeated Team Eric @ 26:10 via pin [**½]

– From Impact 3.31.20: Tessa Blanchard defeated Ethan Page @ 9:20 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

3.00 Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan : Hogan talks rash and they trade strikes as Hogan controls until Rosemary locks on the tarantula. The side slam follows and that gets 2. Rosemary misses the charge and posts herself. Hogan follows with the corner ass attack, the running boot and covers for 2. She chokes out Rosemary, follows with kicks and delivers chops and more kicks for 2. The head kick follows and Hogan covers for 2. Rosemary cuts her off and follows with forearm smashes and an XPLODER. Hogan fires back with a superkick, another and covers for 2. Hogan steals Rosemary’s flask, Rosemary fires up after a superkick but Hogan hits the purge for the win. Kiera Hogan defeated Rosemary @ 5:30 via pin [**½] This was a nice, solid, and cleanly worked match as Hogan picks up the hometown win.

– We go around the ring with Josh interviewing Willie Mack. Mack likes to be chill, live his dream and be happy. He lives in Vegas, but doesn’t gamble as he likes his money. He was raised in south central LA, stayed away from trouble and got out to live his dream. Rapid-fire time: he loves Rich Swann, Sami is nasty, Jake is cool, Ace is dirty and Dave is dirtier. Havok is impressive, Tenille, “Oh… yeah,” Tessa is cool, and he finds himself a normal dude.

Lethal Lockdown: Team Garett vs. Team Eric : As a fan of the Lockdown PPV, I am also a fan of the lethal lockdown match, since it is as close as we got to a full blown war games match (at the time). The first thing I want to say is that in theory, TNA did the right thing before the match started. They had Team Garett backstage, with them discussing who should begin the match. While the veteran stars made their cases, Garett asked if he could begin the match, so that he could take his ass beating, prove himself and gain his teammates respect. In theory it was a fine idea, but the issue is this; whether it is fair or not, Garett has a “stink” on him, because he is Eric’s son, and because most feel his push is not deserved. It is one thing for the “smarky” Impact Zone audience to completely shit on him, but when a fresh crowd is chanting “one more time” when the heels are beating on him, it sends a strong message. As expected, AJ, Daniels, Kaz, Aries, and Bully Ray carried the load in the match, which did have its moments. At the end it came down to Eric beating on Garett, who managed to smash a guitar over Eric’s head for the victory. It wasn’t bad, but lacked in comparison to past Lethal Lockdown matches. Not a lot of blood, which isn’t a big issue, and no big spot, which again, doesn’t make the match, but they have become trademarks of the bout and you can tell the crowd was waiting for them, but instead got the anti-climatic finish with everyone laying around. It certainly could have been better, but it also could have been a lot worse. Team Garett defeated Team Eric @ 26:10 via pin [**½]

Tessa Blanchard vs. Ethan Page : Josh is at ringside. Page mocks Tessa to begin, so Tessa attacks and runs wild early on. She heads up top, and Page cuts her off with a backbreaker. Page takes the heat, grounding Tessa and choking her out. Page easily overpowers her, whips her to the buckles but Tessa fires back until Page follows with a superkick and shoulder tackle for 2. It’s all Page here, the delayed suplex follows and he covers for 1. Every time Tessa fires up, Page is there to cut her off. Another back breaker follows, Tessa fires back and Page eye pokes her to stop that. He follows with elbow strikes, and then misses the charge allowing Tessa to fire back and hit a RANA. The suicide dive follows and then another. She hits a third and Josh distracts Tessa allowing Page to attack until Tessa cuts her off with a DDT for 2. Page counters magnum, hits the pump kick and covers for 2. They work up top and Tessa knocks Page to the mat, Josh grabs her, and Edie make the save. The magnum finishes Page. Tessa Blanchard defeated Ethan Page @ 9:20 via pin [***] This was a good main event with the right winner.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 104. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka, Jeremy Lambert, & Steve Cook deliver a complete breakdown both nights of WrestleMania 36. The show is approximately 112–minutes long. * Intro

* WrestleMania (Night I) Review: 3:15

* WrestleMania (Night II) Review: 40:30

* The Head to Head Comparison/Final Thoughts on The Weekend: 1:28:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.