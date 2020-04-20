Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 4.18.20  

Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.28.20

– Cousin Jake defeated Joseph Ryan @ 6:20 via pin [**]

– From TNA Victory Road 2008: Kurt Angle &Team 3D defeated AJ Styles, Christian Cage, & Rhino @ 16:00 via pin [***¾]

– From Impact 4.14.20: Tenille defeated Taya @ 16:15 via pin [**½]

Joseph Ryan vs. Cousin Jake : Cody is at ringside. The lockup and Jake overpowers him at the start. Jake follows with a shoulder tackle, drinks a beer and Ryan fires back until Jake cuts him off. He drinks, Ryan steals his beer and drinks, spitting it in Jake’s face and then attacks. He grounds things and then follows with strikes. Jake fire back, is cut off with the dropkick and grounds things again. He follows with strikes, working over Jake in the corner, and slowly delivers strikes as Jake fires up until Ryan grounds him once again. Jake powers up to his feet, follows with elbows, clotheslines and a corner spear. Ryan puts on his glasses, begs off and then attacks, eye-poking Jake until Jake hits the black hole slam for the win. Cousin Jake defeated Joseph Ryan @ 6:20 via pin [**] This was ok, just a bare bones XPLOSION exclusive.

– We go around the ring with Josh interviewing Ethan Page. Rapid fire: On Josh, his best friend, Grace, fantastic, Taya, boogie as hell, Tessa great, Moose, not enough time to talk about him, Elgin, loves himself more than anyone, RVD is RVD, the Rascalz, like RVD, Aplha-1 Wrestling, available on Impact Plus, George Iceman, fastest talker in Canada, D’Amore, best boss of all time. His life is crazy right now, it can suck at times but he grinds along. They got new jackets to look like stars. Ethan’s a good dude.

Full Metal Mayhem – Six-Man War Match: AJ Styles, Christian Cage, & Rhino vs. Kurt Angle & Team 3D : Angle attacks AJ as he enters and the match is underway! Cage attacks Ray looking for revenge and Devon and Rhino then pair off. SWEET DIVE by AJ takes out Devon and Ray. Devon and AJ in, dropkick by AJ and then takes Devon to the floor. Rhino in with Angle, spinebuster by Rhino and a cover for 2. Angle is wearing the big knee brace. Cage has a trashcan and hits Ray and levels him, covers for 2. Off the ropes and a big backdrop by Ray. Superman forearm by AJ to Ray and a cover for 2. Rights by AJ, Devon in and takes AJ down. Off the ropes and AJ back flips and then walks into a flapjack. Rhino and Cage take out 3D with a ladder. Chair shots by Angle to Cage and Rhino, grabs the ladder and goes for a belly to belly, and gets it on Cage onto the ladder! 3D sandwiches Rhino with the ladders. AJ GETS A SUPERMAN FOREARM OFF OF THE TOP OF THE LADDER onto Ray! Devon back in and the heels beat down AJ. Cage climbs the truss and GETS A HUGE CROSS BODY onto the heels! Sweet! Covers Angle for 2. Cage has a ladder, but Ray hits it with a chair. Chair shot to AJ and he is down. GORE by Rhino to Ray! One for Angle! One for Devon! GORE BUFFET~! Rhino gets a table now and sets it up. He has Devon, sets him up top and goes up with him. Ray is over, nails Rhino and gets him in the shoulders…DUDLEYVILLE DEVICE THROUGH THE TABLE! Devon looks to have hurt his ankle on a bad landing. Ray covers Rhino for 2 as Cage makes the save. Angle in and misses a charge, unprettier try, countered, another counter and then the ankle lock by Angle! Cage rolls through and gets a roll up for 2. Inverted DDT by Cage, up top now and Angle pops up top, Cage bites him and Angle falls. LOW BLOW by Devon. 3D THROUGH A TABLE onto Cage on the floor! AJ is back in and works over Angle, Ray in and takes out AJ with a can shot. Devon is limping badly right now as they beat on AJ. PELE to Angle! Ray is back in and tries to set up a table, AJ stops him. Ray then levels AJ with a kick, sets up the table in the corner and Devon chokes out AJ. Chops by Ray to AJ, eye rake, more chops and AJ is down. We get another table in the ring. Rights by Ray, lays AJ on the table and goes up top. AJ up and LOW BLOWS Ray! AJ up top…and plants Ray THROUGH the table! Devon misses a charge and flies through a table! AJ rolls through, CLASH ON ANGLE! 1…2…NO! Johnny Devine is out and has a cane, PELE by AJ! Cane shot by AJ to Devine and he is gone. Angle attacks AJ, Angle slam! 1…2…NO! Angle now goes for and gets another table, slides it in and then delivers uppercuts to AJ. He has a ladder, sets it up and then tosses the ref down and he “hurts” his ankle and is down. Angle sets up the table, AJ escapes and slams Angle onto the table. Frank Trigg is up as AJ climbs the ladder. He has the cane and NAILS AJ. Angle up the ladder…ANGLE SLAM THROUGH THE TABLE! 1…2…3. Kurt Angle &Team 3D defeated AJ Styles, Christian Cage, & Rhino @ 16:00 via pin [***¾] This was a completely wild match as it needed to be with the stipulation. They did good work of delivering there, as well as setting up 3D vs. Cage and Rhino as well as continuing Angle vs. AJ, as well as the Trigg factor. Tons to enjoy here if you are a fan of the gimmick.

Taya vs. Tenille : Tenille takes early control, working over Taya and dumping her. She follows with a Thesz press off the apron. Heads up top and Bravo crotches her. That allows Taya to attack, and hit the superplex for 2. Post break and Taya maintains control, choking out Tenille and Bravo joins in to help from the floor. Taya follows with strikes, clotheslines and an ass attack. The double knees follow and she covers for 2. The half crab follows from Taya, but Tenille counters into a cradle for 2. Taya cuts her off, follows with knee strikes and lays the boots to Tenille. Taya misses charge, follows with kicks and a running knee for 2. The taste of Tenille and suplex follows for 2. Taya cuts her off with a spear and covers for 2. Post break and Taya still has control, Tenille fires back with kicks but Taya hits road o Valhalla for 2 as Tenille gets the ropes. Taya grabs a chair, the ref takes it and Tenille sunset flips Taya for the win. Tenille defeated Taya @ 16:15 via pin [**½] This was solid, Tenille continues to under whelm to me. but I’m really confused by the booking. It was originally announced as Grace defending against Taya at Rebellion in full metal mayhem, so unless that changed, I don’t get it. I hope they aren’t doing whet they did at the last PPV with ODB and add Tenille to the match, I just want a proper Taya vs. Jordan match.

