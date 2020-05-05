Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 5.01.20  

Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 4.25.20

– Dave & Jake Crist defeated El Reverso & Pretty Ricky Willdy @ 5:30 via pin [**]

– From TNA Victory Road 2010: The Motor City Machineguns defeated Beer Money @ 17:05 via pin [****]

– From Impact Rebellion Night Two: Chris Bey defeated Suicide, Rohit Raju, Trey @ 11:45 via pin [***¼]

Dave & Jake Crist vs. El Reverso & Pretty Ricky Willdy : This was taped back at the IPWF gimmick tapings. Dave and Ricky begin, they lockup and work into counters as Dave takes control. Lockup again, Ricky counters out and gives Dave a wet Willy. Reverso in and follows with a suicide dive. House show dive by Ricky and back in, Ricky covers for 2. Jake cuts him off as Dave hits an ushigoroshi for 2. Double teams follow as oVe controls with quick tags. More double teams follow as Dave covers for 2. Jake tags back in and Ricky fights them off, tags in Reverso and he follows with a missile dropkick. He runs wild and the springboard moonsault follows for 2. Ricky back in and he controls, Reverso in and Jake cuts him off, hits a superkick and the DVD. The double team cutter finishes it. Dave & Jake Crist defeated El Reverso & Pretty Ricky Willdy @ 5:30 via pin [**] This was short and perfectly ok.

– We go around the ring with Josh interviewing Madison Rayne. Rayne immediately takes over, talking about locker room talk. She gets all the tea on her show, while helping the knockouts roster in her own way. I love how Rayne constantly gives Josh shit in these interviews, and demands that Josh talk more about her. Josh annoys her so Rayne just leaves.

The Motor City Machineguns vs. Beer Money : This was for the vacant tag team titles. The Motor City Machineguns & Beer Money were always a great pairing with great chemistry, and that was on display here. It was a great mix of old school (Beer Money) vs. new school (Gun) that blended wonderfully as they got plenty of time, and delivered the best match on this particular PPV. The match is really well done throughout and put over the top by the great closing stretch to pt it over the top. The match is absolutely great and a fun one to revisit, The Motor City Machineguns defeated Beer Money @ 17:05 via pin [****]

Chris Bey vs. Suicide vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey : They get right to work, working into counters & four-way switches as Suicide and Trey then back off. Bey dropkicks Suicide, Raju dumps Trey as he and Bey isolate Suicide with double teams. Suicide runs them together and works the double octopus until Raju attacks. Suicide is dumped, the others trade as Raju takes control, covering for 2. Suicide cuts him off and hits the lucha arm drag, a RANA, but Trey cuts him off and runs wild. Bey counters back, he takes out Suicide and dumps Trey. Raju begs off and then cradles him for 2. Bey cuts him off with a dropkick, hits a dive and Suicide follows with an apron cannonball. He follows with chops, Trey hits a step up tope and back in, covers for 2. Double stomp to Bey and that gets 2. Suicide cuts him off and Bey joins in for double teams as Raju hits the top rope double stomp. He works over Bey, but Bey counts back and picks up a near fall. He runs wild on Suicide, Trey cuts him off and it breaks down into the big move buffet. Suicide takes control, takes Trey up top and follows. Try slips out into Cheeky nandos and 619. Meteroa follows but Raju dumps him, superkick by Bey and he pins Raju. Chris Bey defeated Suicide, Rohit Raju, Trey @ 11:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good opener, that kept a good pace throughout and gave us the right winner; a good start to night two.

