Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 1.11.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– MLW Tag Team Match: Champions Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated The Filthy Squad (Doane & Mondo) @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Timothy Thatcher @ 8:15 via pin [**½]

– Following last week’s warning, Brian Pillman Jr. was attacked by Injustice (Kotto Brazil, Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed) as he entered the building. They injured his arm, putting his Opera Cup match in doubt. Injustice did this as they were alternates for the tournament and upset they weren’t included.

Champions Marshall & Ross Von Erich vs. The Filthy Squad (Doane & Mondo) : The Filthy Squad are out in their best Cobra Kai styled gear. Filthy Squad attacks right away, the champions fight back but Marshall gets grounded. Filthy Squad works double teams, attacking the injured knee of Marshall, he fights back and tags in Ross. He runs wild, and the double team claw slam finishes things.

The champions celebrated as “Rip” Von Erich from last week arrived. They kicked his ass. Atout tried to interview the Von Erich brothers, but they were blindsided Tom Lawlor and his nun chucks. Champions Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated The Filthy Squad (Doane & Mondo) @ 2:25 via pin [NR] Good open to the show, continuing the Von Erichs vs. Lawlor feud, and giving them another quick win, MLW has been good as far as protecting them in matches and working to their strengths, but at some point they have to take the swimmies off and throw them in the deep end.

– Injustice commented on attacking Pillman. They care about MLW’s rules or being charged for attacking Pillman; Pillman is out of the match so they should be the replacements and “You gotta lose money to make money.”

– Mance Warner hyped his barbed wire match with Jimmy Havoc.

– Brian Pillman Jr said he was cleared for his match tonight and he told Injustice that he is coming after them after he is done with the Opera Cup. He is going to kick Thatcher’s ass despite having a separated shoulder.

– Josef Samael promo time, talking about violence and CONTRA’s strength. Jacob Fatu called out the Von Erichs, saying they want their gold and CONTRA will burn Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s legacy to the ground.

Gino Medina’s Big Decision : Konan arrived and called out Gino Medina, who he thinks is the next big thing in MLW. Medina talked about his dad and Los Gringos Locos (a group that Konnan was part of), and discussed what his dad told him about Konnan, and he then accused Konnan of trying to use him as he was “untouchable.” Konnan told Medina that he was trying to help him and that Salina de la Renta was the one using him. He doesn’t know what was going down between them, who was going down…if she was going down. This brought out Salina. She mocked Konnan for talking about her sex life because he didn’t have one. Konnan told Medina that he has shown him what she did with Low Ki, the paperwork with the Lucha Bros, and questioned why Medina would sign with her. The Dynasty then Arrived. MJF told Medina that there is a reason he is the only member of the roster with two “Elite” contracts, and the crowd tried to rile him up with a “Cody” chant. Richard Holliday asked the New York consumers to settle down and told Medina that when they are here everyone is breathing rarefied air. Alexander Hammerstone ran down Konnan and de la Renta and told Medina to side with the Dynasty. De la Renta tried to coax him out of the ring. Konnan tried for a handshake and Medina accepted…only to attack because IT’S A TRAP… and he joined The Dynasty in beating Konnan down. The new Dynasty fist-bumped and posed for the crowd. Strong segment overall, Konnan & Salina always play well off of each other, they made Medina out to be a big deal and with MJF being done with MLW, Medina walks into a big role with big shoes to fill; MLW obviously sees a lot in him and he’s being given a huge opportunity to shine with this booking. –

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher : Pillman is out with a taped up shoulder due to the Injustice attack. Pillman hits a dropkick right away and follows with strikes and chops. Thatcher attacks the injured arm and cuts him off. He grounds Pillman, torturing the arm and working a kimura. Ground and pound follows and he looks for an arm bar, and then transitions to a half crab. Thatcher then bow and arrows him and keeps things grounded. He follows with body shots, goes back to the arm and maintains control. Pillman fires back, but Thatcher drags him back to the mat. He continues to target the arm, working an arm bar and then delivers strikes and a suplex for 2. Pillman counters back, rolls and hits a superkick and another. Pillman lays in chops, a flying forearm and powerslam for 2. Thatcher fights off the neck breaker, follows with strikes, Pillman fires back and hits a high cross but Thatcher counters and cradles him for 2. The butterfly suplex follows for 2. Thatcher grounds things again, Pillman counters into a belly to back suplex and Thatcher arm bars him but Pillman counters into a cradle for the win. Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Timothy Thatcher @ 8:15 via pin [**½] This was solid, they set up Pillman as the underdog, which in theory was fine but the crowd wasn’t really into the story and it came off as flat. Pillman moves onto face Smith in the finals.

– NEXT WEEK: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in the Opera Cup finals & Gino Medina vs. Savio Vega in a New York City street fight.

